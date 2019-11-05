Prince William and Kate Middleton will be reuniting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will mark Remembrance Day alongside other royal family members. Like last year, the foursome is set to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, November 9, with the Queen. On Sunday, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan will also step out for the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

©GettyImages The Duchess were last publicly pictured together at Wimbledon in July 2019

The last time the Sussexes and Cambridges were last publicly seen together was in July at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Harry and William competed in the charity polo match while their respective wives watched from the sidelines with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison. Meghan and Kate attended Wimbledon together a couple of days later sans their husbands and kids.

Harry recently addressed rumors of a “rift” between him and his older brother. During the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke of Sussex said, “Part of this role, part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure, inevitably stuff happens.”

©WireImage The Sussexes and Cambridges will reunite to mark Remembrance Day 2019

While the royal siblings might not be as close as they once were, Harry noted that they can always count on each other. “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” he said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

The dad of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days and you have bad days.” Rumors of a rift have plagued Princess Diana’s sons since last year. Speculation was further fueled when Harry and Meghan announced their plans to leave Kensington Palace for Windsor, and later split households with the Cambridges.