As Princess Leonor prepares for her future role as Spain’s Queen, one of her biggest supporters, Infanta Sofía, continues to be in her corner, and is never far away from her sister’s side. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s youngest daughter Sofía, 12, has continually shown her support for her older sister in recent weeks during engagements where Leonor has taken center stage.

©GettyImages Princess Leonor's sister Infanta Sofia is never far from the future Queen of Spain

On Tuesday, November 5, Sofía accompanied her parents and sister to the inauguration of the “Talent Attracts Talent” in honor of the tenth anniversary of the Princess of Girona Foundation. As heir to the throne, Leonor holds the title of Princess of Girona. Sofía and her sibling coordinated in striped tops for the outing, which came one day after Leonor shined delivering a speech in Catalan and English. Sofía and mom Queen Letizia proudly watched from the audience.

“From a very young age, to my sister, the Infanta Sofía, and to me, our parents have spoken to us from Girona and Catalonia always with true affection. Thanks to them, we know many things about Catalan history and culture,” Leonor said in her speech. “As Princess of Girona, I want to honor the Foundation as it deserves. And proudly bear its name throughout Catalonia, for the rest of Spain and worldwide. ” The future Queen told attendees, “This land, Catalonia, will always occupy a special place in my heart.”

©GettyImages Leonor spoke at the Princesa de Girona Foundation Awards on November 4

Earlier in the day, Leonor and her family attended meetings and events for the anniversary of the Princesa de Girona Foundation. The stylish sisters complemented each other in shades of blue. Leonor, who turned 14 on October 31, has really stepped into the spotlight as of late. Last month, the Spanish monarchs’ oldest child confidently delivered a speech while presiding of the Princess of Asturias Awards for the first time. Sofía was seen congratulating her sister with a warm hug following her remarks.