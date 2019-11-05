Danish royals: Prince Frederik gazes adoringly at Princess Mary on glam date night

Crown Prince Frederik is a lucky man, and he knows it. The Danish royal went on an ultra-glam date with his lady, Crown Princess Mary, and he could not stop gazing at how beautiful she looked. On Saturday, November 2, the couple stepped out to the Crown Prince Couples Prize Awards, an annual event in which extraordinary achievements are recognized within the Danish culture. As per usual, Princess Mary looked stunning in an asymmetrical, terracotta-colored gown that flaunted her fit figure and toned arms.

Prince Frederik adoringly gazes at his wife

The 47-year-old royal was styled to perfection with her makeup looking absolutely radiant, and her hair tied back in an elegant updo with solely a few face-framing strands surrounding her face. Along with her husband, Mary took to the stage to present the Crown Prince Couple's Cultural Award and the Crown Prince Couple's Social Award. The Prince himself looked dapper in a dark tailored suit with a polka dot tie.

MORE: Danish Royals share a glimpse of their private residence at Amalienborg Palace

It’s been fifteen years since the parents-of-four got married to a fairytale wedding in 2004 but there’s no question they’re still head over heels in love. The Danish Prince and the Australia-born Princess met during the 2000 Sydney Olympics while Frederik was relaxing with the rest of the Danish sailing team at the Slip Inn pub. Despite the long distance, the couple made it work thanks to months of letters and long distance phone calls.

The royal couple presented the Crown Prince Couple's Cultural Award

Finally, in December 2001, the law graduate moved to Denmark and they became engaged on October 8, 2003. Seven months later, the lovebirds tied the knot on May 14, 2004, in a gorgeous wedding in Copenhagen.

MORE: Crown Princess Mary wears wedding dress out in Tokyo

Fast forward, and the future King and his love have created a beautiful family with their four children, Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and eight-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.