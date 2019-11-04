Lady Kitty Spencer looks just like Princess Charlotte in this throwback

Princess Charlotte is often compared to her father, Prince William, but in a recent photo shared by her cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, one can see that the similarities between her and Charlotte are almost uncanny. Over the weekend, Princess Diana’s niece took to social media to share an adorable throwback picture where she appears to be the same age as William and Kate’s four-year-old daughter and is riding a horse. “Lexus Melbourne Cup here we come!! Channeling my inner jockey since 1992!” she wrote.

Kitty Spencer shared a throwback ahead of the Lexus Melbourne Cup

In the photo, Kitty sits fearlessly on a white horse while dressed in a full equestrian get-up, complete with black riding boots and a mini helmet. Followers of the model immediately noticed the likeness between the two and commented things like, “Like Charlotte Cambridge,” and “Gosh you look like Princess Charlotte here.” One other wrote, “Resemblance to Princess Charlotte!”

Kitty's followers immediately noticed the similarities between her and Princess Charlotte

Although they have a 24-year age difference, this isn’t the first time the relatives are compared to each other. In November 2018, the 28-year-old shared a black and white photo of herself on her first day of school, and royal watchers couldn’t help to notice the striking resemblance between the two. Some even had to do a double-take to make sure it wasn’t indeed Charlotte in the image.

Charlotte is often comparted to her father Prince William as well

Charlotte’s older and younger brothers, Prince George, six, and Louis, are each compared to both of their parents with George taking after his dad’s features and Louis to Kate’s. The two eldest siblings are often pointed out by their similarities. However, with the little royals growing up so fast, their features appear to change almost every year.

MORE: Princess Charlotte starts school with the coolest unicorn accessory

Their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge recently shared she can’t believe how quickly her children are growing. While visiting Sunshine House in London, Chloe Korom who met the Duchess said, “[Kate] said children grow up so quickly and she can’t believe that George is six already.”