Kate Middleton hits local pub with school moms

Kate Middleton might be a Duchess, but she’s like any other parent. The Duchess of Cambridge popped by a local Chelsea pub last month for drinks with fellow school moms. According to The Mail on Sunday, the “meet and greet” drinks party is held every year for the parents of new students of Thomas’s Battersea. While Prince George has been a pupil since 2017, Princess Charlotte began her first year at the private school back in September.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the royal mom of three managed to slip into the Hollywood Arms pub unnoticed thanks to a special entrance in the rear alley that was reportedly installed for Prince Harry during his bachelor days. Off-duty Kate, who attended the event with one royal protection officer, is “said to have enjoyed a few drinks and was relaxed in the company of her new pals.”

It’s nice to see the Duchess, 37, enjoy herself like other school moms, despite her royal status. Prince William’s wife has candidly spoken about the “pressure to be a perfect parent” in the past. In a 2017 speech, she said: “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge- even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

The Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte attend school at Thomas's Battersea

“Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost," she continued. “And yet there is no rule book, no right or wrong - you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family. For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance.”

At the time, Kate pointed out that mothers take on an “overwhelming responsibility of caring for their families.” She also noted, “It's right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains. It’s ok not to find it easy. Asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness.”