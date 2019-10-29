Check out the cutest moment of Monaco's four-year-old royals

The Princess of Monaco and Prince Albert II tend to keep a low profile by limiting public appearances, and keeping social media posts to a minimum, but the cuteness of their four-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, constantly makes headlines!

The twins were born on December 10, 2014, and are a carbon copy of their parents; Prince Jacques looking just like his dad and Princess Gabriella looking just like mom Princess Charlene. Prince Jacques is first in line to the throne of one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but as a four-year-old he is just enjoying life with his sister as they trot the globe. Check out their most adorable moments together:

Although the children are the heirs to the Monegasque throne, they have two older half siblings, sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and brother Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste from their father’s previous relationships. Despite the older half-siblings, Prince Jacques is first in line of succession because Prince Albert II never married his former partners, and according to the Constitution of Monaco, only “direct and legitimate” children can inherit the throne.

Prince Albert II married former South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Lynette Wittstock on July 2011, after five years together. The former swimmer and Prince Albert II met while Charlene attended the Mare Nostrum swimming meet in Monaco, but the couple did not make their first public appearance together until the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics.