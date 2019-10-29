Monaco royals share adorable pictures of 4-year-old twins in Japan

While on their royal trip in Japan, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco shared adorable pictures of son Jacques and daughter Gabriella enjoying a visit to a Japanese school. In the pictures shared via social media, the children are radiating joy and are seen engaging with local children while doing arts and crafts.

The Princess and her family make seldom appearances out in public, keeping social media posts to a minimum, but when they do make moves, they sure make us smile! Check out the pictures in the video below:

The adorable four-year-old-twins can brighten up all of our days with their cute smiles and adorable bond. The two share the school classroom and seem to always be having the best time together!