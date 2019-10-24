Meghan Markle's friend Daniel Martin calls reacts to royal documentary

Meghan Markle’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin is speaking out! After the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey premiered on ABC for American audiences on Wednesday, October 23, the Duchess’ pal said that he is finally glad that world can see her truth. “To be honest, it’s been tough” he told CBS This Morning. “I feel like this is now, watching this documentary, it’s been almost a relief seeing her at a point where she can be honest about what’s been happening.” He continued: “I feel like all of us who have known, we just didn’t know what to do or how to help, but I feel like just putting this out there, it has been challenging. It’s hopefully demystified a lot that’s been going on over there.”

Meghan Markle's pal and makeup artist Daniel Martin is calls the documentary a "relief"

Daniel, who has been friends with the royal for years, shared that it hurt him to see how much his friend was struggling. “You can see it in her face when she reacts to him,” he said of the Duchess’ conversation with Tom Bradby. “She pauses and then she goes into it and you really see that in her eyes.” Even after Meghan spoke out about the scrutiny, Daniel says that he doesn’t believe that speaking her truth made the royal weak.

MORE: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since emotional documentary

“I feel like she has a lot on her plate and I feel like she just wants to make sure that her boys are safe and that she’s going to, you know, I know her, she’s going to totally take care of this. It’s just understanding the ways around it.” Harry and Meghan: An African Journey saw the royal couple opening up to journalist Tom Bradby about their public struggles with the media and the ups and downs they have faced with the public since the start of their relationship.

Meghan and Harry gave royal watchers a inside look at their personal struggles in the documentary

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie 'found his voice' in Africa

Prior to the doc’s U.S. premiere, Tom spoke out about the state of the couple as they filmed the intimate interviews during their royal tour of Africa. “The couple just seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable,” the writer shared with Good Morning America. “That was the story I found, and it seemed like the right journalistic thing to do was to try and tell that story as empathetically as I could. That just felt like the approach I should take.”