Meghan Markles makes first appearance since admitting she’s not okay in documentary 

Meghan Markle made her return to the spotlight, two days after her and Prince Harry’s revealing ITV documentary aired. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out solo to the One Young World summit opening ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The former American actress appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as she made her way inside. Meghan donned a purple midi dress and navy suede pumps for the occasion, while styling her long dark locks down. Meghan has supported the non-profit global forum for young leaders long before marrying into the British royal family. The Suits alum served as a counsellor for the 2014 One Young World summit in Dublin, and the 2016 one in Ottawa.

Ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony, Sussex Royal shared a video of the Duchess speaking on a panel at the 2014 summit about how women are carving the path for gender equality. “I think what scares people is this idea female empowerment is somehow threatening. No, it's not. You empower the women, you're empowering the community,” Meghan said. “And I think anything is possible, because with my small voice at 11 years old, we could do it, so I can only imagine what all of you are going to be able to do.” The post also included a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who won his second term on Monday.

Meghan joined world leaders and activists at the ceremony on Tuesday night to celebrate the youth of today as they tackle some of the world’s greatest problems. Sussex Royal noted that Archie Harrison’s mom is “proud to attend as Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and to continue her long-standing commitment to this very important summit.” The Duchess will hold a round table discussion with several of the One Young World young leaders later this week to address the issue of gender equity worldwide.

The ceremony marked Meghan’s first appearance since the Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary aired, during which, the American-born royal admitted that she is not okay. The Duchess got candid about her royal life in the spotlight. “I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” she confessed. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

The mom of one admitted that she takes “each day as it comes.” Meghan said, “I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’”