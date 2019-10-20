There’s no place like home for the holidays! Meghan Markle is pining for a good old fashioned Thanksgiving family dinner this year. The royal will reportedly get her wish, sharing the American tradition with her husband Prince Harry and their child Archie in her home country. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking six weeks off of royal duties starting in November according to the Sunday Times. During this period, they plan to spend their first Thanksgiving dinner with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in L.A.



©GettyImages Meghan and Harry last stepped out this week for the WellChild awards

"The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November,” a royal source told the magazine, “after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.” The recent news makes sense, as the Sussexes are said to have been left exhausted by their ever-spinning schedules and media attention.

