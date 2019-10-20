Meghan Markle is bringing Prince Harry and baby Archie home for Thanksgiving

There’s no place like home for the holidays! Meghan Markle is pining for a good old fashioned Thanksgiving family dinner this year. The royal will reportedly get her wish, sharing the American tradition with her husband Prince Harry and their child Archie in her home country. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking six weeks off of royal duties starting in November according to the Sunday Times. During this period, they plan to spend their first Thanksgiving dinner with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in L.A.

"The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November,” a royal source told the magazine, “after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.” The recent news makes sense, as the Sussexes are said to have been left exhausted by their ever-spinning schedules and media attention.

Broadcaster Tom Bradby, who recently spent time with the couple while filming the upcoming ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Adventure revealed that the pair seemed to be “vulnerable and bruised” on their royal tour. He added that during his time with the royals, Harry said he’d like to leave the UK eventually, mentioning Cape Town as a great place for his family to have as their homebase. However, he acknowledged that it would be nearly impossible to make that happen.

Royal fans shouldn’t expect to see the delightful duo out and about over the next few weeks. After their trip to America the party of three will eventually head back to England. The holidays in full swing, they will then spend their first Christmas with baby Archie back in the land of the royals. The trio will most likely join the rest of their royal family for traditional festivities in Sandringham.