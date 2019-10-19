Princess Leonor delivers speech on ‘very important day’ of her life

Princess Leonor is a young Queen in the making. The 13-year-old heir presumptive to the Spanish throne confidently delivered a major speech on Friday, October 18, at the Princess of Asturias Awards, which she presided over for the first time. In her remarks, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s firstborn pledged her service to her country and all of its inhabitants.

“In my house, the words Spain and Asturias are always united with the same force with which history has united them. That's how I feel it in my heart and that today is a very important day in my life that I have looked forward to,” she said. Since she was a child, Leonor admitted that she’s seen the “love and emotion” that her parents have for the principality. The Princess revealed that Letizia and Felipe speak with her and sister, Infanta Sofía, about the culture, history, traditions and nature of Asturias.

“But, above all, they have taught us to love and admire Asturians. I was thinking now about everything we lived during our visit to Covadonga last year ,” she said, adding that it is also the birthplace of her mother, Letizia, who was born in Oviedo. “I carry Asturian blood,” the Princess said.

Like her father who held the title of Prince of Asturias, Leonor declared that she feels honored to have it. In her remarks, the future Queen thanked her paternal grandmother, Queen Sofía, for being present at her namesake awards. “[My grandmother] knows how important her presence in this ceremony is for me, which means so much for Asturias and for all of Spain,” Leonor said.

The future Queen of Spain shared a sweet moment with her sister Sofía

Leonor wrapped her speech saying: “Thank you also to all who have wanted to join us now, those who always support and help the Foundation. This moment will be unforgettable for me. As my father said at my age and right here, it will be a day that ‘I will always carry deep in my heart.’”

Letizia and Felipe could not have looked prouder as their oldest daughter spoke and passed out awards to the winners. While Friday marked a milestone in the young royal’s life, it was not her first speech. Last October, on her 13th birthday, Leonor gave her first public address at an event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's Constitution.