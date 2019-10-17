Princess Leonor gets cheeky payback on her sister for 'stealing' her sweater

The two Spanish princesses, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and her sister la Infanta Sofía, are growing up to be style icons just like there mother Queen Letizia of Spain. Both girls can be seen sporting the most fashionable, age appropriate fashions whenever they are out: be it vacationing in scenic spots around Spain in cool blues and whites or at official events always making their mark on the fashion world. So it's no surprise when the two, who are so close, share outfits as sisters sometimes do — especially without asking.

Princess Leonor and la Infanta Sofía are very close in age being 13 and 12-years-old respectively

So it's no wonder (and about time) that after so many 'steals' from her little sister, Princess Leonor was able to enact sweet sisterly revenge and take one of her sister's outfits. So on the weekend that both girls and their mother had their girl's night out at the Teatro Real to see the ballet production of Giselle Leonor took the chance to 'payback' her sister. Leonor wore a long sleeved blouse with black and white detailing, something her sister Sofía had been seen wearing weeks before, showing that she too can play the game.

Recently, we've had the opportunity to see much of the Spanish princesses, who are often kept out of the limelight due to their parents desire that they live a normal life before having to take on their official royal duities. As we get to see more of them, we hope to see more fashion moments like these from our favorite Spanish princesses, which show us that the royals are just like us.