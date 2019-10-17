Today we celebrate the girl in all of us. Friday, October 11, is the global celebration that is the International Day of the Girl. To honor girls and women everywhere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took to their social media to share a touching tribute to girls everywhere — even including a clip of young Meghan being a revolutionary at only 11-years-old! In the short clip of adorable Archie Harrison’s mom, you can see her being interviewed by Nickelodeon about a letter where she detailed how she had felt hurt by a tagline that Proctor & Gamble had included in one of their commercials about dish soap.



So being the total royal #bossbabe that she is, she took it upon herself (after consulting with her father) to reach out to Hillary Clinton, civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, journalist Linda Ellerbee and Proctor & Gamble. In a speech she gave at the UN Women on International Women’s Day in 2015, she shared “I remember feeling shocked and angry and also just feeling so hurt. It just wasn't right and something needed to be done.” Sometime later, the tagline was changed from “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans” to “People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.”

