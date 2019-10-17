Prince Harry reveals what is the ‘worst reminder’ of Princess Diana’s life

Princess Diana’s death is still “a wound that festers” for her youngest son, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex opened up about how his late mother’s passing haunts him in an upcoming interview with ITV, which was filmed during his and wife Meghan Markle’s recent royal tour of Africa. “I think being part of this family in this role and this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he confessed.

Prince Harry admitted that his mother's death is a festering wound

“So in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best,” he added. The Duke was only 12 years old when Princess Diana was killed in a car accident after being aggressively pursued by paparazzi in Paris back in 1997. The Duke admitted in the interview, “Being here [in Africa] now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional, but everything I do reminds me of her.”

Archie Harrison’s father continued, “But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of the pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.” While in Africa last month, Harry emotionally retraced his mother’s steps visiting a former landmine that the late Princess of Wales walked the year she was tragically killed.

Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps visiting the site of a former minefield that Princess Diana walked over 20 years ago

Harry has compared his mother’s treatment in the press to that of his American wife’s. In a passionate statement released on the penultimate day of the tour, Harry said: “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

It was previously revealed that Harry and Meghan filmed a documentary while in Africa. The piece titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which features baby Archie, will air Sunday, October 20, on ITV. Tom Bradby, who interviewed the Duke, tweeted that he believes the documentary “will explain a lot when it airs.”