Another royal wedding is set for 2020

Princess Beatrice isn’t the only royal saying, “I do” in 2020. Princess Theodora of Greece and her American fiancé Matthew Kumar will tie the knot next May, though a specific date has not yet been set. The location for the nuptials has also not been decided, but one thing is for certain, the wedding will bring together a slew of royals from across Europe.

Princess Theodora of Greece will tie the knot May 2020

Theodora’s father, former King Constantine II, is Queen Sofia of Spain’s brother. Queen Sofia, as well as then-Princess Letizia, then-Prince Felipe, Iñaki Urdangarin, Infanta Cristina and Infanta Elena attended Prince Nikolaos, Theodora’s 50-year-old brother, and Tatiana Blatnik’s 2010 wedding in Spetses, Greece. Along with the Spanish royals, it is likely that the Danish royals will make an appearance at the 2020 nuptials as well. Theodora’s mother, former Queen Anne-Marie, is sisters with Crown Prince Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. Given that the Greek Princess’ godmother is Queen Elizabeth, perhaps the UK monarch will also snag an invite to the royal wedding.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and this Greek royal couple dropped their kids off at college

Theodora, 36, announced her engagement to the Los Angeles-based attorney last November. “Words can’t express our happiness and excitement. I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt ♥️,” she shared on social media. Crown Prince Pavlos, Theodora’s brother, 52, commented on the post: “So happy for you both 💑❤️👏🏻🇬🇷🇺🇸.”

Princess Theodora pictured with her brother Prince Philippos of Greece is Queen Sofia of Spain's niece

Meanwhile, Prince Nikolaos wrote: “I’m so unbelievably happy for you and wish you both a life of eternal happiness.” The royal bride-to-be’s niece Princess Olympia celebrated the exciting news writing, “BEST NEWS EVAAAAA,” as did her sister-in-law Crown Princess Marie-Chantal: “So excited and happy for you Theodora!!!!!”

At the time, the Greek royal family released a statement that read: “Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr. Matthew Kumar.” They noted that details about the forthcoming wedding would be “provided in due course.”