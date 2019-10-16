Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take on the small screen! After having returned to the United Kingdom after a 10-day royal trip to Southern Africa (they jointly visited South Africa, while Prince Harry went on to visit Angola, Malawi and Botswana on his own), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be releasing a documentary about their travels.

Apart from all the meaningful moments and causes that the couple is working to shine a light on this royal trip marked a very big milestone for the royal couple. This was the first time that they were traveling abroad as a family with their young and adorable son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (who is only five-months-old).



©ITV / Tom Bradby The couple traveled abroad for the first time with there five-month-old son

While on this milestone trip that the young family shared, they also filmed the upcoming documentary airing on ITV on Sunday, October 20, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey where we get to see all the behind-the-scenes moments from the trip and we also get to see them interact with their young son!

