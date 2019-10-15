Meghan Markle reveals Archie attended his first playgroup class

Archie Harrison is already making fellow baby friends! Meghan Markle revealed that her five-month-old son just attended his first playgroup session. The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her baby boy while at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday, October 15. The former American actress told a young girl named Milly Sutherland and her mother Angela: "[I] just took Archie for his first [playgroup] class. It was a lot of fun. He loved it."

Meghan Markle revealed that her son Archie attended his first playgroup session

Recalling the royal exchange, Angela said, “[Megan] took him to one of these baby classes today and she said they had loads of fun together. She said it was really good fun."

MORE: Meghan Markle shares sweet moment with son Archie in Africa

The mother-daughter pair also inquired whether Archie takes after his famous ginger father in the hair department. Meghan revealed that her son “definitely” has red hair. “You can see it in his eyebrows,” the Duchess told Angela. Prince Harry revealed that his son had no hair for five months, but Meghan noted that kids in Archie’s recent playgroup had “the same amount of hair, or even less.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the annual WellChild Awards in London on Oct. 15

While delivering a speech at the WellChild Awards in London, Harry was overcome by emotion. “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did,” he said. “And I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards. Both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges, or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”

During the Sussexes’ royal tour of Africa, it was clear that Archie is his dad’s mini-me. From the shape of his head to his cheeks and hair, the couple’s son bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry from when he was a baby. Archie made his royal engagement debut in Cape Town meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu. At the time, the Suits alum revealed that her son, whom she calls “bubba,” is “an old soul,” adding that he “likes to flirt.”