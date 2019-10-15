Queen Maxima wows at state banquet in India

Kate Middleton isn’t the only fashionable royal showing off her sartorial style abroad this week. Queen Maxima stunned on Monday, October 15, during the first night of her and husband King Willem-Alexander’s state visit to India. The royal couple attended a state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi.

The mom of three donned a show-stopping one-shoulder bespoke gown by her go-to Dutch designer Jan Taminiau for the occasion. The floral embroidered sari-like design featured a cape sleeve. Maxima completed her regal ensemble with the diamond bandeau tiara, diamond statement earrings, and a dazzling brooch.

During the dinner, Willem-Alexander delivered a speech, opening up about his love for the country. “Namasté. ‘Eternal friendship, as long as the sun and moon are in the sky.’ That is what our forefathers wished each other in the very first treaty between our two countries, over four centuries ago,” he began. “My wife and I are delighted to see that our friendship today is more vibrant than ever. Mr President, thank you for your kind words and your hospitality!”

The Dutch monarch revealed that he inherited his love for India from his mother Queen Beatrix and late father Prince Claus. “They both had enormous affection for this country. And their fascination with your country is entirely understandable. India is overwhelming: a galaxy of peoples, cultures, languages and beliefs,” he said. “Mr. President, my wife and I look forward to the coming days and seeing even more of the potency and beauty of this amazing country. Five days is too short: India can fascinate for an entire lifetime. Please be assured that we will always feel a special bond with your country. A bond we will continue to cherish.”

The royal couple kicked off their state visit on Monday. The pair’s trip, which will wrap on Friday, October 18, aims to reaffirm the excellent relations between The Netherlands and India. The Dutch palace noted that “the cooperation between India and the Netherlands and the European Union is strategically important, not least in light of India’s emergence as an Asian superpower and its role in the region.” Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s state visit will focus on areas ranging from water technology and maritime development to healthcare, sustainable agriculture, social initiatives and cultural heritage.