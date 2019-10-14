Queen Letizia and her daughters enjoy a night out on the town

The Spanish Royals had a very busy day on Saturday, October 12, full of celebrations. The Spanish Royal family was celebrating the Fiesta Nacional de España (also known as el Día de la Hispanidad or Día de la Raza), which commemorates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival to the Americas. After all celebrations for the day were complete, Queen Letizia and her daughters Leonor, Princess of Asturias (the title afforded to the heir apparent to the Spanish throne) and la Infanta Sofía hit the town for some mother-daughter bonding fun.

Queen Letizia and her two daughters attended the ballet together

MORE: Queen Letizia and King Felipe are on parent duty dropping Leonor and Sofia off at school

The Spanish Queen and her daughters decided to do an official girls night out (royal edition, of course) and visited the Teatro Real (aka the Royal Theater) to enjoy a performance of the ballet Giselle in Spain. The production of Giselle, which lasted about an hour and a half, was put on by the English National Ballet under the direction of Tamara Rojo and Akram Khan (who oversaw the choreography of the ballet). King Felipe VI’s girls have been known to love this form of dance since they were very young — their mother sharing in the same love.

Loading the player...

MORE: Queen Letizia and King Felipe sent Rafael Nadal a special message after US Open win

The next time we see the Spanish Royal ladies out and about will be on October 18 in the city of Oviedo where they will be celebrating the ‘premios princesa de Asturias.’ This will be the first time that both Leonor and Sofía will be attending the event.