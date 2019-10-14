Kate Middleton and Prince William are changing this tradition and royal fans are a ‘bit sad’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are changing their tradition of answering royal fan letters. It was revealed by Gert's Royal Replies over the weekend that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scaling back the number of well-wishes they reply to. Claudia Spens, who is head of the correspondence for Prince Charles and Camilla, shared the news in a letter dated September 30 to a fan, who wished William and Kate good luck in their King’s Cup regatta back in August.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will respond to only a 'select number' of royal fan letters from now on

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greatly appreciate all the messages that are sent in celebration of special events,” the letter read. “However, with limited resources available to handle the growing volume of cards they receive, Their Royal Highnesses will now focus on responding to a select number of these occasions such as Christmas, birthdays and significant anniversaries.”

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton had a secret meeting with this American billionaire

Clarence House handles mail for Charles, Camilla, the Cambridges, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Naturally royal fans had a lot of thoughts about the recent change. “Bit sad about that as I enjoy receiving mail from them but that's understandable,” one tweeted, while another wrote, “I'm not surprised they must get mountains and if this stops it then that saves quite a few trees too from fans sending stuff and the replies going back plus all the other added costs. Just makes the replies people have more precious.”

Royal fans had mixed feelings about the couple's tradition change

William and Kate recently delighted royal fans by sending thank you notes to individuals who wished their oldest son Prince George a happy birthday. The royal couple’s message read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince George on the occasion of his sixth birthday. This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes." If you are looking to write to the royal family, click here!