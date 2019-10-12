Princess Eugenie marked her and Jack Brooksbank’s one year wedding anniversary in the most lovely way. The 29-year-old royal shared a moving video from inside the special October day, flaunting highlights from last minute wedding dress preparations to Windsor Castle magic to guests having a ball at the reception. Along with a heartfelt sentiment, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter wrapped herself in the warm memory of the happiest day of her life.

"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always!" Eugenie wrote alongside the heartfelt montage. "Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!" Eugenie and Jack were wed on Friday, October 12, 2018 during a fairy tale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The royal bride looking stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, a cause she has been keen on raising awareness for. Her wine merchant man looked dapper in a traditional suit with blue accents.

Eugenie and Jack’s guest list glittered with high profile people. From her royal family - who was out in full force with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and more - to celebrities like Demi Moore, Ricky Martin and Ellie Goulding, the affair was like a who’s who of pop culture. Relive their incredible wedding day here!