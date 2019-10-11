Jazmin Grace Grimaldi releases new single 'Fearless'

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has new music out! Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter announced the exciting news on her social media and added that proceeds of the single will go to her foundation The Jazmin Fund to help the people of Fiji.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi relased a new song

“The song was inspired and is dedicated to the people of FIJI specifically Naidi village where the last project was completed a year ago,” Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wrote on her social media alongside a visual of the single’s cover image. The song, which was produced by her boyfriend Ian Mellencamp, also comments on climate change. “The acoustic version of #Fearless is dedicated and inspired by the people of Fiji and those affected by natural disasters due to #climatechange," she explained to her fans.

The song is available online for $0.99 and all proceeds will go to The Jazmin Fund, which the 28-year-old socialite began in 2006 after a humanitarian trip to the island during her Thanksgiving school break. Since then, the charity has aimed to create art-focused community centers in Fiji.

The song is inspired by the people of Fiji

She previously opened up to HOLA! USA about her experience there. "Fiji surprised me in a way that I knew it existed but never fully experienced such a pure form of kindness and generosity from a group of people,” she shared. “Fijians are truly the most welcoming people – so eager to learn and share. There is still a traditional culture preserved amongst the small country with incredible intimate villages. Fiji truly changed my life for the better. It’s a place that I knew I would return and could never forget.”