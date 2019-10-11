Crown Princess Mary is leaving Denmark and moving to a new country

Crown Princess Mary is making moves — and she’s taking the children. It was confirmed by the Danish Royal Palace that Princess Mary and her four children — Prince Christian, 13, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 8 — will moving to Switzerland for a short time so that the children can further their education at a boarding school. The news was announced on Wednesday, October 9, that the Crown Princess and her children would be relocating, with a more detailed announcement being shared on Thursday, October 10.

The Royal Danish couple are gifting their children with a unique learning experience

In the official announcement that was released, it was said that the four royal children will be attending the Lemania-Verbier International School, located in Bagnes, Switzerland, for a 12-week period. The school aims to provide its students with an education that goes well beyond the confines of the classroom and incorporates the scenic Swiss outdoors as part of its curriculum.

The school also offers a bilingual education: teaching kids between the ages of three to fourteen English and French. The school states on its website “The academic programme at Lemania-Verbier International School is designed to foster excellence, personal development and commitment to the community.”

Since Crown Princess Mary will be staying with her children during this period of time, it was announced that she would also have a reduced schedule of official duties so that she can dedicate time to the youngest members of the Danish Royal family. It is said the Crown Prince Frederik will join his family as soon as his royal schedule permits. The couple made the joint decision to send their children to the prestigious school in hopes of giving them a unique learning experience.