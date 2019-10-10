Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has been showing off her take on Parisian style this week during her royal visit to the French capital. The Danish royal, 47, looked trés chic on Tuesday, October 8, for a dinner at the Hôtel de Ville with husband Crown Prince Frederik, as well as brother-in-law Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie.

©Getty Images Mary was recently given a new royal role by mother-in-law Queen Margrethe

Mary exuded elegance in a dress by Australian brand Moss & Spy. The ivory and blue scallop lace design featured a high neck, cap sleeves and a full skirt with godet panels. The mom of four completed her evening look, by styling her brunette tresses in a sophisticated updo that highlighted the scallop neck detail of her $825 dress. French-born Princess Marie looked equally stylish in a metallic tulle midi dress by Christopher Kane.

Mary and Frederik kicked off their visit to France on Monday, October 7. The Crown Prince couple traveled to Paris as the head of a business delegation in Paris that will take part in a trade promotional campaign titled “Denmark and France – together for a better life and a sustainable future.”