

The video, which comes ahead of World Mental Health Day, October 10, appears to give an inside look at not Meghan and Harry’s Frogmore Cottage home, but rather Princess Eugenie’s Kensington Palace cottage. In the foyer of the royal home is a fireplace. Above the fireplace hangs a portrait of Eugenie and husband James Brooksbank from their wedding day. Inside, a sofa lined with orange pillows can be seen, as well as candles displayed on a shelf. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the front door of the home is a tell-tale sign that the royal residence is in fact Ivy Cottage, as it was previously pictured by Queen Elizabeth’s brother-in-law Lord Snowdon in 1999, and it has the same white door with glass window.

©Instagram

Harry’s latest mental health project with Ed comes a few days after he and wife Meghan teamed up with Prince William and Kate Middleton on the Every Mind Matters campaign, which aims to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental well being and support others. The royals narrated a PSA, which was written by Notting Hill and Love Actually director Richard Curtis.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us," Prince William begins. Prince Harry adds: "We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there's nothing that can be done, nothing we can do about it." "But now, there's a new way to help turn things around," Meghan says. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health." Kate then concludes: "It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and make you feel more in control."