‘Gingers’ Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran ‘unite’ for World Mental Health Day  

Gingers unite! Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran’s secret collaboration has been revealed. The famous red heads teamed up for a project, which they first teased on Wednesday, in honor of World Mental Health Day (October 10). In the video, the British singer, 28, meets with the Duke of Sussex, 35, to discuss something he’s “passionate” about, however there appears to be some “miscommunication” between the royal and the “Thinking Out Loud” performer.

Loading the player...

“This for me is a subject in a conversation that’s just not talked about enough. I think people all over the world are really suffering,” Meghan Markle’s husband tells Ed. The “Shape of You” artist responds, “I’ve actually been trying to write a song about this actually to get it out to more people.”

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed a documentary in Africa

Ed continued, “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us—with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time that we stood up and said, ‘We are not going to take this anymore. We are ginger, and we are going to fight.’” Harry chimes in to correct his pal saying, “Um, okay. Slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication but this is about World Mental Health Day?” to which Ed responds, “Yeah, of course. Of course. I definitely knew that.” The singer then deletes the title of their “brainstorming session ideas” off his laptop, which he had named “GINGERS UNITED.” On the screen, the Grammy winner also had typed out: “HRH Prince Harry and the king of ging Ed Sheeran get together to change the perception of people with Moroccan sunset hair.”

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran filmed a spoof video for World Mental Health Day

The pair wrapped the spoof video by encouraging viewers to look out for one another. “Guys, this World Mental Health Day. Reach out, make sure that your friends, strangers, look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” Harry tells the camera. “Cheers.”

MORE: Prince Harry says it’s ‘like looking in a mirror’ talking to Ed Sheeran

SussexRoyal posted the video on their account writing: “Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you.” They added, “There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together.”