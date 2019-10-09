Watch Baby Archie’s most adorable moments

Baby Archie Harrison is as cute as babies get! We are not sure if it is his royal ties, his limited appearances or the fact that he is the first Birtish-American member of the royal family, but regardless of the reason, we are here for it!

During the royal South African tour, mom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took Archie along the trip and the 5-month-old baby seemed to love the attention— he is definitely related to our beloved Prince George and Princess Charlotte! Watch the video below to see some one Archie’s cutest moments while out and about.

Loading the player...

Archie Harrison’s cousins, Princess Charlotte and Prince George of Cambridge are no strangers to the spotlight either. The children of Kate Middleton and Prince William have made headlines in the past for their mischievous acts in front of the camera. Do you recall the time when Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out for the cameras? Or how about when Prince George celebrated Aston Villa’s goal in the most adorable way?!

While just shy of six-months, Baby Archie has already started leaving his footprint in the world. The Sussex Royal high-fived Desmond Tutu while in South Africa, and has shown his close resemblance with dad, Price Harry.