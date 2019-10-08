This is where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi will marry next year

Sarah Ferguson has just revealed a new detail about Princess Beatrice’s 2020 royal wedding. After Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the question to Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter last month, it was rumored that the engaged couple was planning a wedding in the groom’s native Italy, which is where he proposed. However, Sarah set the record straight on the nuptials’ location, saying, “It can only be Britain.”

Princess Beatrice and Edo's royal wedding will take place in 2020

The Duchess of York, 59, opened up about her oldest daughter’s engagement while at the British Film Institute Luminous Gala on Monday, October 7. "It's just extraordinary, [Beatrice is] just such a beauty and to see her eyes shining,” the proud mom of two said (via HELLO!). Sarah also had nothing but kind words for her future son-in-law. "I've known him all my life. His brother is my godson,” she said. "I'm so proud, and I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mom.”

Sarah Ferguson never understood crying at weddings until daughter Eugenie got married in 2019

Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement in September with a statement that read: “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

At the time, Sarah reacted to the exciting news on social media writing, “I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news.” The Duchess admitted on Monday, that she never understood crying at weddings until her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie got married last year. She said, “I've never understood what it is to have tears of joy because I’ve looked at mothers at weddings, and I'm going 'yeah, yeah, yeah, it's good news. No, no. You really feel it because they're your babies."