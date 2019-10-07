Queen Elizabeth cheekily reminds her nephew who's boss

Just like every loving aunt, when Queen Elizabeth speaks, one must always heed her request. Something her beloved nephew Viscount Linley, one of her sister Princess Margaret’s children, learned in an unexpected way.

In his upcoming memoir Me, Elton John shares a private and cheeky moment he witnessed between these two Windsor family members. The Don’t Go Breaking My Heart singer shared that the head of the royal family had made a simple request to her dear nephew, but when he took too long to deliver upon the request, the Queen decided to remind him who’s boss in a funny way.

Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah are the only children Princess Margaret had with Antony Armstrong-Jones

The Can You Feel the Love Tonight singer shares that the Queen had asked for Viscount Linley to go check up on his sister Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (now Lady Sarah Chatto), who had stepped away from the family to rest since she was feeling unwell. After several attempts to postpone delivery of the monarch’s request, the Queen cheekily and lightly love tapped him on the face. Elton recalls the Queen saying, “Don’t’ — slap — ‘argue’ — slap — ‘with’ — slap — ‘me’ — slap — ‘I’ — slap — ‘am’ — slap — ‘THE QUEEN!”

The Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me singer continued in his book, “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but… in private she could be hilarious.” Elton also noted that the Queen had noticed that he had witnessed the humorous moment and winked at him before she walked off to perform other queenly duties.