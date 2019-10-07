Prince George celebrating goal of his soccer team is the cutest video you’ll watch today

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to watch the Norwich vs Aston Villa soccer match on October 5. The six-year-old was kitted out in a blue and claret "team Villa" T-shirt on his first time supporting the team the Duke of Cambridge also loves.

Dad and son were very focused on the game and William appeared to explain some of the players’ moves to George, who couldn't hide his excitement when the Villans, as the team is called, finally won the game 5 to 1. Punching the air with his tiny hands and with a huge smile on his face, Prince George completely stole the show and became the main attraction when he celebrated his team's goals.

Prince William explaining the game to his son Prince George

It looks like Prince William, the most famous supporter of the Villans, has passed on his passion to his son, so we hope there are more chances in the future to witness cute moments like this one. “A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams, “ William explained to the BBC back in 2015 on his team choice, "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.”

The video was shared on the Kensington Royal social media

Bearing in mind these latest images, it looks like Aston Villa has been delivering indeed! Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte also attended the event. Charlotte sat on her mom´s knee and Kate appeared to explain the game to her daughter. They also had a lively chat to the four-year-old's godmother, Sophie Carter, a good old friend of the Duchess of Cambridge who did not want to miss the match and spend some time with the royal family.

