Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make first appearance after statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited in Johannesburg for their final day of engagements on their royal tour of Africa. The pair visited Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg, on Wednesday, October 2, to meet young entrepreneurs at the Youth Employment Service (Yes) hub, which helps create opportunity, and is a hive for creativity and social enterprise.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make joint appearance on last day of Africa royal tour

“It’s moments like today and meeting all of you, that inspires us. Whether supporting young entrepreneurs, empowering women and girls, or challenging the issue of gender-based violence; whether it’s been planting trees, clearing landmines, or protecting the most beautiful creatures and places on the planet, these experiences have affirmed our love of Africa, and the issues that are so important to us,” Harry said in a speech.

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we want to do all we can to play our part in building a better world,” he continued. “We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or color or of your skin – we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed – and to change the world.”

The royal couple met Nelson Mandela's widow

Later, they met Graça Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela at the High Commissioner’s Residence in Johannesburg, where they attended a Creative Industries and Business Reception to meet British and South Africa investors, as well as South African female entrepreneurs. “My intention for this tour was to meet women across South Africa, to listen and to learn,” Meghan said in her remarks. “So from students to politicians, from apartheid campaigners of the 50s to teenagers on a beach, from the mothers with HIV providing health care to their community, and to the entrepreneurs who are driving the businesses of the future - they all showed me a power and a solidarity that, in this moment, in this time, all women, and all people, can take strength and inspiration from. Because these amazing African women have discovered self-belief and found their worth.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance comes one day after Harry released a lengthy statement about how his wife has become "one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press.” Prince Harry admitted that he has "been a silent witness" to Meghan's "private suffering for too long." "To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," he declared.