Kate Middleton has a secret shopper in the royal family

Kate Middleton has previously been named one of the best-dressed women in the world. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her enviable wardrobe, which is filled with gorgeous designs from luxury designers like Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead, Jenny Packham, as well as Topshop and Zara. While the fashionable mom of three has a stylist she can turn to, it’s been revealed that a certain royal relative also plays a hand in the Duchess’ style.

The Countess of Wessex shops for the Duchess of Cambridge

Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail that when Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 54, purchases her own pieces, she also shops for Princess Charlotte’s mom. “My friend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie Wessex, and Sophie buys from us,” Donna told the Daily Mail. “She got our black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: ‘Kate wants one, can I get one as well?’ Kate’s never been seen wearing it in public. It’s home-wear.”

Royal in-laws Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex have a close relationship

While she hasn’t worn the jumpsuit yet, the 37-year-old Duchess has stepped out on various occasions wearing jeans by Donna Ida. Sophie, who is marred to Prince William’s uncle, Prince Edward, is close with Kate, so her being the Duchess’ secret shopper shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The in-laws, who both married into the royal family, appear to have a very special relationship. Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter-in-law are often pictured laughing together at engagements, including the Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, and other royal family affairs.