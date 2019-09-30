Meghan Markle made unexpected visit during Prince Harry’s engagement 

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Malawi – well kind of. Prince Harry paid a visit to the Nalikule College of Education where he learned about the women’s education network CAMA. The organization supports women and girls as they seek equal education opportunities. The Duke of Sussex sat in a circle with the women as he listened to them share their stories about the program.

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit via Skype

To the surprise of the girls, someone who holds the idea of female education close to their heart decided to chime in. “I know there’s somebody else you’d rather hear from than me,” the 35-year-old Duke told the women. “Hopefully if technology doesn’t fail us you may see somebody on the screen.”

MORE: Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland runs 5K for cause close to Duchess' heart

Harry and the women were equally as delighted when the Duchess appeared smiling on the screen nearby. The group began to sing a song in honor of the Duchess as she clapped and danced along. “I wish I could be with you,” she told the women. “We’re in South Africa right now. Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit.” Meghan, who shares an education patronage with her husband shared another special message.

Loading the player...

MORE: Meghan Markle and Archie leave Cape Town after Duchess makes secret visit

“We’re just so proud as the president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

The Duke of Sussex learned about the women’s education organization CAMA

Prince Harry has spent the last few days away from his family. The Duke has traveled to Botswana, Angola and Malawi where he has done solo engagements. Meghan, who stayed behind with Archie, made a couple of unannounced and surprised appearances in her husband’s absence. The Sussex’s are set to reunite for the final leg of their royal tour.