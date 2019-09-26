Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson had the best reactions to Beatrice's 'sensational' engagement

Princess Beatrice is engaged, and her family could not be happier! After the news was announced, the bride-to-be’s younger sister and mother took to their respective social media accounts to express their joy over the 31 year old and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s engagement. “I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news,” Sarah Ferguson wrote alongside a closeup of Beatrice’s ring and a candid snapshot of the couple.

The mom of two noted that she and Prince Andrew “are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law,” referencing daughter Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank.

The mother of the bride wasn’t the only one celebrating Beatrice’s engagement. Eugenie posted a sweet tribute for her big sister. “Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!,” the 29-year-old royal penned.

Beatrice and Edo will tie the knot in 2020

Eugenie, who snapped Beatrice and Edoardo’s engagement photos, then added the couple’s official statement, which read: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice shared the statement on her personal social media account as well, adding, “I’m so excited to announce my engagement to Edo.” Edo popped the question in Italy earlier this month with a ring he designed in collaboration with British jewelry designer Shaun Leane. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and the Italian property tycoon, 34, will say “I do” in 2020.