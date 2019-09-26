Baby Archie gives Archbishop Tutu a sweet high five in new video

Here's your daily dose of cuteness, and yes, of course, you have to thank adorable royal baby Archie Harrison. In a new video shared on social media, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little boy gives Desmond Tutu a high five that will have you hitting the repeat button. "Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day,” says the post introducing the sweet clip where we can see baby Archie smiling and giggling in his mother's arms when Desmond Tutu asks for a high five. He obliges with a little bit of help from mom.

RELATED: Archie Harrison's public debut in South Africa, see best pictures

The special visit, which took place during the royal tour of Africa is the little Sussex’s first official outing and he completely stole the show. Prince Harry and his wife visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka to learn more about The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation and took their firstborn along. Archie took the whole event in his stride, looking totally content and unphased by the cameras and attention he received - what a natural! Talking about her well-behaved baby, Meghan said “he is an old soul,” while Hary added, “I think he is used to it already!”

Loading the player...

During the visit, the Archbishop showered little Archie with gifts, including a book of Children´s Bible Stories and a copy of Desmond and the Very Mean World, written by the Archbishop himself.

RELATED: Meghan Markle sweet nickname for son Archie's revealed

The Archbishop was clearly completely won over by Meghan and Harry's little boy

In the new scenes released, we can also see how the four-month-old enjoys music and dances with the Duchess while the classic tune Happy Day sounds in the background. Royal fans have gone wild over the new video, thanking the royals for sharing such joyful moments and noting what a happy and adorable little guy baby Archie is. But you'd better see it for yourself - ready to play the video... On repeat?