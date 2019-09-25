Meghan Markle's sweet nickname for son Archie revealed

Like any other mom, Meghan Markle has an adorable nickname for her baby boy. The Duchess of Sussex was overheard calling her son Archie Harrison “bubba” as she sweetly carried him on their way to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka, on Wednesday, September 25.

As the cameras snapped away during the meeting, Prince Harry said, “I think [Archie] knows exactly what’s going on.” The Duke also revealed to the archbishop and his daughter that Archie is “constantly wanting to stand.” Meghan added, “Explore.” According to his mom, the nearly five month old is an “old soul,” who “likes to flirt.”

The outing marked Archie’s royal engagement debut and first official appearance on the Sussexes’ royal tour of Africa. Royal fans were quick to point out the resemblances between the royal baby and his father, who look like twins from when Harry was around Archie's age. Following the engagement, Meghan and Harry revealed that their baby boy enjoyed himself. “Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!’ the royal couple’s statement on social media read.

The former American actress opened up about parenting earlier this week while visiting with surfers from Waves for Change—a NGO that promotes wellness and supports children’s mental health through surfing—at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town. The Duchess admitted that parenting is her “new strength” and that she and Harry are learning. Meghan also called her husband “the best dad.” However, Harry said, “No, she’s the best mom.”

The Sussexes kicked off their royal tour of Africa on Monday. Archie was noticeably absent at the time. Harry later revealed that his son was recovering from the family’s journey from the UK. Harry noted that his little boy was “not grouchy, just exhausted.”