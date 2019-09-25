Too much cuteness! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has made his public debut with his parents on their royal tour of Africa. The four-month-old joined Harry and Meghan as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town, and the couple shared an adorable video of the cute tot in which royal fans could see how much he’s grown.

Meghan carried their little boy and she can be heard making encouraging noises while Harry chats away to him, calling his name. The little boy, happy and content and dressed in blue dungarees – coos back at his parents, drawing delighted laughs from both of them.

Loading the player...

Ahead of their tour, a royal source previously told HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had hoped to include their son at some point in their program of official events. The royal couple touched down in Cape Town on Monday, on a slightly delayed British Airways flight. Archie – who was carried in his mum’s arms, was dressed in a bobble hat, similar to one dad Harry was dressed in for a trip to Aberdeen with his parents in January 1985.

RELATED: Meghan Markle says parenting baby Archie is her strength

On the first day of the tour, during a visit to the District Six neighborhood on Monday afternoon, a well-wisher asked where Archie was, and his parents revealed the baby was sleeping. Archie’s last public outing was to the polo in July, just a week after his private christening at Windsor Castle. He was born on May 6 at London's Portland Hospital.