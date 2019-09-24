Meghan Markle says parenting son Archie is her new strength

Nearly five months after welcoming their first child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have developed a new strength, parenting son Archie Harrison. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex praised each other on Tuesday, September 24, while at an engagement with surfers from Waves for Change—a NGO that promotes wellness and supports children’s mental health through surfing—at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town.

Harry called Meghan the "best mom" to son Archie

During the outing, Meghan showed off her dances moves again, prompting a coach to suggest that her strength was dancing. “She laughed and said, ‘Not that,’” Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change, said. “[Meghan] said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.” Ash added: “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’"

On Tuesday, the royal couple gave their first interviews since Archie’s birth in May. The pair spoke to CNN about their mission in Africa. “What’s so amazing about being here today is you can see there is so much good happening in the world and there’s so much positivity, and all this diversity and inclusivity,” Meghan said. “There’s a lot of attention on things that can be a bit troubling in the world, but this is actually what’s making a difference and what matters.”

The Duke and Duchess spent time with surfers from the NGO Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach

In another interview with reporters, the Duchess discussed the global “consciousness crisis” surrounding mental health. The former American actress noted that "everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing." “Globally I think there’s a bit of a consciousness crisis, and so the fact we’re able to be here together to see on the ground so much good work that’s being done," Meghan said. "Just because people are willing to talk to each other about it and someone’s willing to listen is huge.” She continued, “And that can apply to being here, certainly can apply to being in London, L.A.⁠ it doesn’t matter where you are we’re all sort of trying to power through and find some optimism.”

Meghan and Harry kicked off their visit to Africa on Monday, September 23. The tour marks the Duke and Duchess’ first as a family with son Archie. Revealing where his baby boy was on the first day of their tour, Harry said, “He’s sleeping." The dad of one admitted that the family’s long flight from the UK to Africa made Archie “not grouchy, just exhausted.” The Sussexes’ tour will wrap on October 2 in Johannesburg.