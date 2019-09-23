Meghan Markle takes fashion tips from sis-in-law Kate Middleton during royal tour

When it comes to recycling wardrobe pieces, Kate Middleton takes the crown. However, it seems Meghan Markle is following in her sister-in-law's thrifty footsteps. For day one of her royal tour of Africa, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a dress that she previously wore last year during her first royal tour in Tonga. The former American actress recycled her blue Veronica Beard long-sleeve shirt dress for her visit to the District Six Museum on Monday, September 23.

Meghan recycled a dress she wore in 2018 (left) on her first royal tour

The Suits alum first wore the frock during last year’s October tour, while she was pregnant with son Archie Harrison. Nearly a year later, the new mom stepped out in the piece again for her first day in South Africa. Meghan teamed the blue design with her Castaner wedges, while letting her hair down. During the outing, one excited fan asked: “Where’s Archie?” She was told by the royal couple: “He’s sleeping.”

MORE: Meghan Markle shows off her dance moves in South Africa

Meghan changed outfits prior to arriving at the museum. Earlier in the day, the American-born royal visited the Nyanga township wearing a dress by sustainable Malawi brand Mayamiko. The Duchess and Duke were on hand to learn more about the work of The Justice Desk, which brings together two of the couple’s long-standing interests: youth leadership and women’s rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their royal tour of Africa on September 23

While at the Nyanga township, Meghan delivered a powerful speech saying that she is visiting Africa as a "woman of color." Speaking to women and girls of South Africa, who are facing gender-based violence, Meghan said, "On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister." She added, "I am here with you, and I am here for you."

MORE: Prince Harry says 'no one is perfect' following his and Meghan Markle's private plane backlash

Meanwhile, Harry told the community that he wants to be a “positive role model” for his son. The Duke and Duchess officially kicked off their first tour as a family with four-month-old Archie on Monday. The Sussexes’ visit to Africa will wrap on October 2 in Johannesburg.