Meghan Markle stuns in $13,500 dress at Misha Nonoo's wedding

When it came to her friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome, Meghan Markle paid sartorial to Italy by wearing an Italian designer: Valentino. The Duchess of Sussex attended her pal and oil tycoon Michael Hess’ wedding ceremony on Friday, September 20, wearing a stunning evening gown. The embellished tulle design, which retails for $13,500, featured puffed sleeves, sequin embellishments and a wraparound fastening. Meghan completed her look by sweeping her dark tresses into an elegant updo.

The gorgeous tulle Valentino gown retails for $13,500

The Duchess attended the lavish wedding with her dashing husband Prince Harry. The royal couple was in good company joined by royal relatives Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the ceremony held at the 17th century Villa Aurelia. Other famous attendees included James Corden, Ivanka Trump, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry.

Following the wedding, a gala dinner and dance will be held. HOLA! Spain previously reported that the dress code for the evening requires that women wear full-length dresses, while men dress in tuxedos. Misha and Michael’s wedding celebration will continue into the weekend with various activities. The couple’s guests will explore Rome with organized tours, enjoying lunch together, before gathering for a dinner held at the Cinecittà film studios. The theme of the night will be “la Dolce Vita” with a “dazzling” dress code.

Meghan stepped out in an embellished tulle for the lavish wedding ceremony

Meghan, who has been friends with Misha for years, and Harry arrived to Rome on Thursday sans four-month-old son Archie Harrison. The pair was noticeably absent from Thursday's pre-wedding dinner held at Pierluigi's.

The Duke and Duchess’ attendance at the wedding comes days ahead of their royal tour of Africa. The couple will embark on their first tour as a family with son Archie. The tour kicks off Monday, September 23, in Cape Town and will wrap October 2 in Johannesburg.