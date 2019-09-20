Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate love at Misha Nonoo's Rome wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated love! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the nuptials for their dear friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Michael Hess on Friday, September 20. The royal pair were amongst the designer and energy entrepreneur’s closest friends and family as they attended the ceremony at the Cinecittá Studios in Rome. The Duke, 35, looked sharp in a black tux as he walked alongside his lady. The Duchess, 38, looked elegant in a long black dress with sheer embellished sleeves. Meghan complemented her look with a sleek updo and her signature bangs down the front.

VIEW GALLERY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome

Archie Harrison's mom remained true-to-form with natural glam and nude lip. The Duke and Duchess were one of the many high-profile guests at the ceremony, joined by royal cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Hollywood royalty, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner and his brother Jared with wife Ivanka Trump. Prior to the ceremony, Harry and Meghan arrived via commercial jet on Thursday, September 19 and attended the intimate pre-wedding dinner. There was no sign of their four-month-old son Archie, who stayed back home.

Loading the player...

MORE: Misha Nonoo kicks off lavish wedding celebrations in Rome

Meghan and Misha have been pals for a number of years. The designer and her now-husband attended the royal wedding as guests in May 2018. Misha is believed to be a major part of the royal’s love story, as she set them up on the blind date that brought them together. The girl pals were reunited earlier this month as Misha joined the Suits alum for her first post maternity leave event. Misha was one of the designers who attended the launch of her Smart Works capsule collection. Misha, 33, recently opened up about the Duchess and how she has remained the same – although she has a new role.

The Duke and Duchess' good friend and her husband were guests at their royal wedding ceremony

"From when I first met her, to a text that I would send yesterday or today,” she told the New York Times. “Nothing has ever changed.” She continued, “From, you know handwritten thank you letters that you receive, to never missing a birthday, an occasion, checking in."