Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying weekend off parent duty in Rome

Royal jetsetters Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in la Città Eterna. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Rome ahead of their friend Misha Nonoo's wedding. According to The Sun, the royal couple was spotted touching down on Thursday, September 19. New parents Meghan and Harry left their baby boy Archie Harrison at home for the quick trip, which comes ahead of their royal tour of Africa that starts Monday.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Rome for Misha's wedding

HOLA! previously revealed that the pair is invited to the lavish nuptials. Misha is marrying oil tycoon fiancé Michael Hess. The itinerary for the wedding includes a party at Cinecitta, the legendary film studios where directors such as Rossellini, Fellini, De Sica and Visconti have filmed.

Among the A-list guests expected to attend are Ivanka Trump—whom Meghan interviewed and admired back in her Tig days—as well as her husband Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess and fashion designer recently teamed us for the Smart Set capsule collection

Misha and Meghan’s friendship goes back years. The fashion designer reportedly had a hand in introducing the former American actress to her Prince. Misha attended the royal wedding in 2018, as well as Meghan’s extravagant New York baby shower earlier this year. The Duchess also teamed up with her friend for her Smart Set collection, which they launched together in London last week.

Misha recently open up about her royal pal. "I think that is something that her and I bonded over from the very early days of our relationship was that she genuinely seeks to help people,'' she told the Today show. "It comes from a place deep within her where she really wants to make people's lives better."