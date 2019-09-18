It’s an exciting time for fashion designer Misha Nonoo who is marrying her fiancé Michael Hess, heir of the Hess Oil and Chemical Corporation, this weekend in Rome. Our sister publication !HOLA! has learned that it’s bound to be a gorgeous, cinematic celebration set to last days and which also includes a party at Cinecittà, one of the most legendary film studios where renowned directors such as Fellini, Rosellini, De Sica and Visconti often roamed. If their tour permits, among the special guests who are expected to attend, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the latter of whom is uber close with the famous clothing designer.

Meghan recently debuted her Smart Set collection in collaboration with Misha's namesake label

Meghan and Misha’s friendship goes back years. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was she who introduced them. Misha and Michael, who was her boyfriend at the time, attended Meghan and Harry's beautiful wedding at Windsor Palace on May 2018.

The couple then reportedly became engaged days before Meghan’s lavish NYC baby shower in February 2019, where Misha was present with more of the former Suits star’s besties. Furthermore, Meghan recently debuted her Smart Set collection for which she designed a white button-down shirt in collaboration with the designer who hails from Bahrain.

Meghan and Harry have RSVP'd yes to the fashion designer's wedding in Rome

There’s no question their wedding will be an epic one to remember as the fashion creative and Harvard businessman have a notable number of guests who will attend. Aside from the British royals, Misha and Michael’s wedding is expecting to see Queen Rania of Jordan, engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner whom he went to Harvard with for college and business school.

In 2016 Michael and Joshua appeared at the U.S. Open where they shared a box with Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Joshua’s brother), Princess Beatrice of York and his father John Hess, among others.