Prince Harry reveals new details about his and Oprah's upcoming series

Prince Harry has shared new details about his and Oprah’s upcoming Apple TV+ mental health series. The Duke of Sussex spoke about the project with podcast host Bryony Gordon for The Telegraph. Harry, who previously chatted with Bryony in 2017 about his own mental health following Princess Diana’s death, said, “When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently.” Harry continued, “If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.”





Harry teamed up with Oprah on an Apple TV+ series

Archie Harrison’s father and the American media mogul’s program will focus on breaking down the stigma and shame that surrounds mental illnesses. It will also show examples of the “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

The Duke revealed that he and Oprah have been assembling experts to serve as an advisory board to the series. He explained, “The main reason being we appreciate this is a multi-faceted subject – and we have a huge responsibility to get this right.” Meghan Markle's husband admitted that in the process of gathering experts, he’s learned how many studies have been done and how much information isn’t reaching the general public. “We deserve to know it all,” he stressed.

Oprah and the Duke are co-creators and executive producers of the forthcoming multi-part documentary series

The Duke noted in the interview that he is still “very much still on [his] own path.” He added, “What I have learned and I continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental well-being, how we look after ourselves and each other.”

According to the report, the Duke has hosted numerous meetings with Oprah in London. Harry and the American TV personality are partners, co-creators, and executive producers of the forthcoming mental health series that will launch on Apple’s streaming service in 2020. When the series was announced back in April, Harry released a statement saying: “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”