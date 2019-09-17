Tatiana Santo Domingo’s daughter India attends her first fashion show

Be afraid Harper Beckham! There is a new girl in town claiming the mini-fashionista crown and her name is India Casiraghi. The little Monaco royal along with her famous mom sat on the front row of Emilia Wickstead’s fashion show at London Fashion Week, and both were surrounded by Tatiana Santo Domingo’s glamourous friends.

Cute India appeared to be having the time of her life while sitting on her mom’s lap. Watching the models sashaying down the catwalk at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the four-year-old wore a timeless design by kids fashion brand La Oca Loca. The floral printed dress in red tones matched India’s Maryjane shoes, a winner and elegant look for some serious fashion-watching!

RELATED: Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi make rare stylish appearance with kids Sacha and India

Tatiana and India were joined by glamorous friends (from left to right): Sabine Getty, Lauren Santo Domingo, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and Eugenie Niarchos

It appears this classic-cut type of dress is one of India’s favourites. During a family outing with brother Alexandre, (Sacha) and of course, mom and dad, they all spent a wonderful day at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. The little royal could be seen wearing a very similar design, again in red tones, this time accesorized with brown shoes and vibrant red socks.

India wore a very similar design for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Tatiana Santo Domingo chose the Anatolia dress, a flattering black and white polka dot gown by the designer of the day, Emilia Wickstead, and accessorized the outfit with black stilettos and edgy silver earrings by Noor Fares. The 35-year-old, who is of Colombian and Brazilian descent, was joined on the front row by sister-in-law Lauren Santo Domingo, English jewelry designer Sabine Getty, millionaire heir Eugenie Niarchos and fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. The cream of the crop of the European high society, all ready to see the Spring/Summer 2020 collection of one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers.

RELATED: See rare photos of Tatiana Casiraghi and kids paying home to Grace Kelly for baby Dior anniversary

Amal Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Middleton are some of the A-list followers of Emilia’s designs

Andrea Casiraghi’s wife is a fashion icon. Not only does she sets trend with her unique boho-chic style. She is also part of Mugunzu Sisters along with good friend Dana Alikhani. A project where Tatiana and her partner offer ethically-sourced handmade products produced by different artisan communities across four continents. As the Colombian entrepeneur explained to ¡HOLA! Fashion, their aim is “to spread the word on worldwide artisan work.” With such credentials, it’s only natural that adorable India is already following her mom’s stylish steps!