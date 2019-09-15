Prince Harry turned 35 on Sunday, September 15 and was celebrated all over the world. Of course, amidst the flood of birthday wishes, none shone as bright as the digital card Meghan Markle shared. “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” the Duchess wrote. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son.” She hit it home with: “We love you <3 Happiest birthday!” Her message was accompanied by a lovely collage of photographs from over the years, one of which completely took our breath away!

Meghan Markle shared a sweet "digital birthday card" for her love Prince Harry

Out of the nine commemorative photos the Duchess chose to mark her love’s special day, it was the most recently taken and never-before-seen snap that immediately caught our eyes. A black and white picture shows Harry and Meghan ogling over their newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his christening. Taken by royal photographer, Chris Allerton, the glossy photo gives us a more candid glimpse at the milestone day.

Of course, Meghan wasn’t the only royal to send Harry some birthday love. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on their joint account. The Cambridges posted a picture of the two brothers grinning at each other.

Prince William's birthday photo for Harry

Harry’s dad Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also publicly celebrated. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today!” the couple’s post read.

This is no doubt Harry's most special birthday yet, as it marks his first one as a dad. While no plans have been made public, it’s likely the little family unit will spend the day quietly in their new Windsor home Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan are on the cusp of a busy tour at the end of the month, where they will be taking Archie with them as they travel around South Africa.