Princess Charlene marks twins Jacques and Gabriella's return to school with a personal photo

It’s back to school for Monaco’s twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Charlene marked her four-year-old son and daughter’s return to school by sharing a personal photo of their colorful backpacks. Alongside the snapshot of their bags hanging beneath their names in the classroom, the doting mom of two wrote, “⛔️busy in school.”

Jacques has a vibrant green bag that features a smiley face and the French word “salut,” which translates to “hello,” while Gabriella has a purple and white striped backpack this year. Charlene has previously told French magazine Point de Vue (via People) that her kids “love school.”

“Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day,” the former Olympic swimmer, 41, revealed. Prince Albert and Charlene’s twins began attending classes last September. At the time, the African beauty shared a picture of her twins hugging and holding hands as they walked into school together, which she simply captioned: "First day of school."

Gabriella and Jacques attended a public engagement with their parents prior to returning to school

The start of the school year follows Jacques and Gabriella’s recent appearance at the annual Monaco Picnic. The royal siblings attended the end of summer picnic with their parents on Friday, September 6. Gabriella looked adorable for the occasion wearing a colorful dress and sandals. Meanwhile, Jacques sported a white button-down shit and khaki Bermuda shorts.

Charlene has admitted to feeling blessed with her two kids, who give her “so much love and happiness.” She's said, “They are smart, well behaved and kind. They know what they want, they speak very well and understand many things. It’s hard to believe they’re already four!”