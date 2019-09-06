Hillary Clinton reveals she is 'inspired' by Meghan Markle

Hillary Clinton is a fan of her royal supporter, Meghan Markle. The former presidential candidate, 71, took to her personal social media account on Friday, September 6, to praise the American-born Duchess for her charity work. “I'm so inspired by how Meghan Markle—aka one half of @sussexroyal—is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage,” Hillary wrote alongside a photo of the Suits alum taken during a visit to her patronage Smart Works.

Hillary shared this photo of Meghan taken at her patronage Smart Works

The former first lady used the post to shine a light on Meghan’s “new project”—her capsule collection—which benefits the charity. Hillary penned, “Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond. The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women's economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits. 🇺🇸🇬🇧💃.”

Meghan will no doubt be thrilled to learn of Hillary’s kind words for her. The Duchess of Sussex was a supporter of the politician during the 2016 presidential election. At the time, the TV star revealed that she planned on voting for the Democratic candidate. Hillary’s tribute to Meghan comes less than a week before the Duchess is set to launch her capsule collection, which she teamed up with her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, as well as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and Jigsaw for. The women’s line of key workwear essentials will benefit Meghan’s patronage Smart Works, which provides clothing and coaching tips to women looking for employment.

The Duchess is launching a capsule collecton to benefit Smart Works

“When you walk into a Smart Works space, you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes,” the Duchess wrote for British Vogue.

Meghan’s workwear line will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag. For every item purchased by a customer, one will be donated to the charity. She noted, “Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”