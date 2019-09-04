Meghan Markle to officially return to royal duties over four months after giving birth to son Archie

Meghan Markle is nearing the end of her maternity leave. The Duchess of Sussex will officially return to royal duties next Thursday, September 12, over four months after giving birth to her first child, son Archie Harrison, in May. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the new mom will visit Smart Works on that day to launch the special capsule collection she announced in her guest edited British Vogue September issue. The women’s line of key workwear essentials will benefit Meghan’s patronage Smart Works, which provides clothing and coaching tips to women looking for employment.

Meghan Markle will attend an event to launch her Smart Works capsule collection on Sept. 12

“When you walk into a Smart Works space, you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes,” she wrote for British Vogue. To help, the Duchess teamed up with her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, as well as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and Jigsaw for her capsule collection.

The Suits alum’s workwear line will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag. For every item purchased by a customer, one will be donated to the charity. “Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together,” Meghan noted.

The Duchess' capsule collection will benefit her patronage Smart Works

The Duchess gave fans a sneak peek of the collection last month with a behind-the-scenes video from the collection’s photoshoot. In the video, Meghan greeted the models with big smiles and hugs as they arrived to set, while Bill Withers’ Lovely Day played in the background.

While she was away on maternity leave, Meghan continually made headlines ringing in her 38th birthday in Ibiza, traveling to the South of France on holiday with husband Prince Harry and Archie, meeting Beyoncé at the premiere of Disney’s the Lion King, and enjoying a family polo outing with the Cambridges.